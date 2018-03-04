The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Romaine Sawyers is a big admirer of Manchester City stalwart Kevin De Bruyne.

The Brentford midfielder plays in a similar role to the City playmaker and he is a fan of how the former Chelsea man, who spent part of his childhood in Ealing, has performed for his club this season.

As a younger player, Sawyers admired the skills of Zinedine Zidane and Andres Inieista but, currently, the Belgian is spearheading Manchester City's trophy chase.

He said: “Kevin De Bruyne is the big one. One of the things he does with the ball is almost unseen.

“You've had the Zidanes and Iniesta's but with City doing so well and De Bruyne being the spearhead of that.”

Sawyers has been watching clips of the Belgian in action and he tries to take the lessons learned onto the training ground.

He added: “I watch clips of him but copying would be a long shot. We do a lot of analysis. I have people around me that help me with clips.

“Thomas (Frank) and Richard (O'Kelly) do a lot of clipping. Manchester City have their philosophy of ultimate football and we have a similar one so it's easy to coincide.”

Sawyers was speaking at the London Football Awards on March 1, in aid of national charity, Willow. For more information visit londonfootballawards.org

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .