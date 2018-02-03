Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford being away at Derby will be of more benefit than at home as they know the Rams will be more attacking.

The promotion chasers took an early lead at Griffin Park earlier this season before parking the bus and it took a late Ollie Watkins leveller to rescue a point for the Bees.

Norwich did the same thing last weekend and Barbet knows they will not be faced with a similar situation away from home.

He said: “It's better for us. We knew if they scored first it would be a long game. It was the same against Norwich but we couldn't score.

“We're a team that like to play football. We'll play our game. It's a massive pitch so there will be spaces to find for us.

“I'm not worried about the game. We have to be serious and take chances when we have some.”

The fact that teams park the bus at Griffin Park is a sign of respect in the eyes of Barbet as it means opponents know how dangerous Brentford are going forward.

He added: “It means we're a really good team. People just drop instead of pressing us as they know we can beat the first press and if we do that we can be very dangerous.

“A lot of teams are coming to park the bus and this is where we have to be patient. Norwich scored a great goal and it was really difficult to go around them. We have to defend well and take our chances.”

