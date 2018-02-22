The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford have earmarked March 19 for the ground-breaking event at their new Lionel Road Stadium with construction likely to begin in earnest in late March/early April.

Project operations manager for the Brentford Community Stadium Sally Stephens revealed that the date had been pencilled in at a fans consultation group regarding the move.

This will include the chance for fans to enter a competition to win the chance to attend the stadium ground-breaking event and indeed to play a significant role in the proceedings.

The club plan to find the Brentford family with the most impressive family history to attend and perform the ground-breaking and another to win the ground-breaking spade.

The club are now in the second week of a six week statutory judicial review period, which is due to finish on March 16 after securing revised planning permission and section 106 agreement on February 1.

Brentford would like to be considered to be the first Championship club to pilot safe standing, provided the Sports Ground Safety Authority gives the green light.

Alan Walsh and Mark Devlin have a meeting with the SGSA soon to discuss this and part of this trial may include zoned safe seating as opposed to fully free seating or perhaps to only allow season ticket holders into this safe seating trial area.

The full account of the meeting can be found on the club's official site.

