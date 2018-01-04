The video will start in 8 Cancel

Henrik Dalsgaard is unlikely to be fit for Brentford's FA Cup clash with Notts County as he bids to recover from a heel injury.

The Dane, who has been out of action for the past two months, has returned to training but is not yet fully fit.

And head coach Dean Smith admitted that he had to be careful with the full back, who has been undertaking shockwave therapy on the affected heel.

He said: “Henrik has been training with us. Whether he's ready for match minutes or not, I'm not sure.

“He's been having shockwave therapy to his heel to make that speed up the healing process. It's still been painful after training so we've got to be careful with him.”

Another player who is set to miss out is Tom Field after he returned from his loan at Bradford but has been struck down with illness.

Smith added: “He was meant to be in training but he's ill. It's unlikely he'll be ready for Saturday now.”

