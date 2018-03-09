The video will start in 8 Cancel

John Egan and Alan Judge have been named in the Republic of Ireland's provisional squad for a friendly with Turkey.

The international fixture takes place in Turkey on March 23, kicking off at 8.30pm local time, with Ireland whittling down their provisional squad ahead of the trip.

Brentford captain Egan made his international debut a year ago, featuring for the Boys in Green against Iceland and then against Mexico in New Jersey.

Judge made his debut in a friendly with Switzerland in March 2016 and it is his first call up since suffering a broken leg at Ipswich the following month.

He has come off the bench on seven occasions for the Bees since January, although he did play 90 minutes for the B team against Barnet on Monday.

