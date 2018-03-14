The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford pair Henrik Dalsgaard and Kamo Mokotjo have been included in Denmark and South Africa squads for the March internationals.

Dalsgaard will link up with his international team-mates for friendlies against Panama, one of England's opponents at the World Cup, and then against Chile.

He will be looking to add to his eight caps, while Brentford defender Andreas Bjelland has been forced to withdraw from the squad.

Mokotjo has been selected in the Bafana Bafana squad for a four-nation tournament in Zambia later this month.

The hosts take on Zimbabwe on March 22, with Bafana Bafana then taking on Angola.

The losing sides will play for third and fourth place on March 25, with the winning sides of the first two games will then meet in the final on the same day.

Mokotjo, who has made 30 appearances for the Bees, has earned four caps for his country this season.

