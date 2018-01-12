The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lasse Vibe and Romaine Sawyers have been one of the Championship’s top goal-scoring double acts this season.

Sawyers has set up three of Vibe’s goals according to data from transfermarkt.co.uk.

Only one other scorer/provider combination has produced more league goals this season.

Leo Bonatini has provided four assists to Diogo Jota’s goals this season making that the top pairing.

In fact, Jota has also set up three goals for Bonatini making them the top linking pair in the division overall.

Another nine scorer/provider combinations have also resulted in three goals being scored.

They include Diogo Jota/Ivan Cavaleiro at Wolves and Albert Adomah/Robert Snodgrass at Aston Villa.

(Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Scorer | Provider | Goals

Diogo Jota | Leo Bonatini | 4

Lasse Vibe | Romaine Sawyers | 3

Albert Adomah | Robert Snodgrass | 3

Famara Diedhiou | Jamie Paterson | 3

Sam Winnall | Tom Lawrence | 3

Leo Bonatini | Diogo Jota | 3

Diogo Jota | Ivan Cavaleiro | 3

Tom Bradshaw | Harvey Barnes | 3

Jarrod Bowen | Kamil Grosicki | 3

Sean Maguire | Tom Barkhuizen | 3

Callum Connolly | Martyn Waghorn | 3

Aboubakar Kamara | Ryan Sessegnon | 3