Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have decided against appealing Sergi Canos' red card at Derby, meaning he faces an automatic three match ban.

The Spaniard will now miss the next three games with Preston (February 10) and Birmingham City (February 20) visiting Griffin Park, while the Bees go to Sunderland on February 17.

Dean Smith felt that the 21-year-old's tackle on Marcus Olsson was not worthy of a red card but felt that an appeal would be unsuccessful, given that the club would have to prove that an obvious error had been made.

The Brentford head coach said“The referee told us he sent Sergi off because he went in to the tackle with excessive force. In order to have a red card overturned we need to be able to prove that an obvious error has been committed by the officials.

“I still do not think it is a red card offence but the terminology used makes it unlikely an appeal would win.

“We do not want to risk an accusation of a frivolous appeal and losing Sergi for more than three games so we will not be appealing.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .