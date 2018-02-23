Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford will take things one game at a time as they bid to finish in the top six of the Championship, insists Ryan Woods.

The Bees have cut the gap to the top six from eight points going into last Saturday's game with Sunderland down to four after they won 2-0 at the Stadium of Light and crushed Birmingham by five goals to nil.

Brentford travel to Leeds on Saturday and Woods feels that the Bees have hit form at a good time but will not be getting carried away.

“I think we've hit that goalscoring form. We were excellent against Sunderland in the first half and excellent against Birmingham. We've got a big game with Leeds which is another three points,” he added.

“We'll take each game as it comes. We've had a big six points from the last few days. If we can do that on Saturday, we can be really pleased with our work.”

Woods knows that things can change quickly and will be looking to maintain that momentum at Elland Road.

He reflected: “I think we were two points before that little run and that became eight and now it's four. Another big three points on Saturday and we'll be right up there.”

