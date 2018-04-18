The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford have laid on free coaches for their trip to Barnsley on April 28 as they hope to be able to take their play-off chase down to the final day.

The trip to Oakwell is the final away trip of the campaign and the club are making it as cheap as possible for fans to travel to the game by laying on coaches.

Tickets for the clash are currently on General Sale with adults £23, seniors and young persons £16 and juniors £5 or £10 depending on age.

A Brentford win over QPR on Saturday is likely to see the gap to the top six cut further as Dean Smith's side make up for their horror start to the season.

Sixth placed Millwall host Fulham on Friday night, while seventh placed Derby take on fifth placed Middlesbrough.

Sheffield United face relegation threatened Birmingham, Bristol City are at home to Hull, while Preston host Norwich.

