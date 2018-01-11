The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford's trip to Leeds on February 21 is the only fixture the Yorkshire club will not have shown on Sky in the latter half of February and first week of March.

The Yorkshire side will be shown on Sky Sports against Bristol City at Elland Road on February 18, before they travel to Derby on February 21, the day after Brentford face Birmingham.

Their meeting with the Bees is the only game that will kick off on Saturday at 3pm, which has been not selected for television. Brentford did beat Leeds 3-1 in front of the cameras earlier this season.

The following week seeing the Yorkshire side travel to Middlesbrough on March 2 with the broadcaster showing that game live.

They then host champions elect Wolverhampton Wanderers on March 7, again live on the television.

The Bees have not been selected for live coverage for any fixture, meaning their trip to Sunderland will take place on February 17 as planned.

