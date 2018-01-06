Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emiliano Marcondes dreams of earning a Denmark call up for the World Cup but his focus is purely on Brentford for the time being.

The 22-year-old was the leading scorer in the Danish league before making a move to Griffin Park and there were calls in his homeland to add him to the national team.

And he knows that there is a chance to book his plane ticket to Russia, but only if he can perform exceedingly well in TW8.

He said: “It's been a good half-year for me but I need to focus my time on settling here and getting comfortable in the squad and to play as many minutes as I can and it will come.

“If I play well here there may be an opportunity to get to the World Cup. It's not what I'm thinking about. My focus is on training well and playing well.

He added: “It's a dream but it's something I can't do anything about as it's not me selecting the team.

“Of course, I dream about it but I have to do what I can. I just have to play well. I'd have to have a good five months. I don't think too much about it as it has to be a miracle almost to be there.”

Marcondes, though, does have the advantage that Brentford will be a regular visit for the Denmark setup given the presence of Henrik Dalsgaard, Andreas Bjelland and Lasse Vibe, who have all been capped in recent games.

And the 22-year-old revealed that the trio have helped him settle into life at Brentford.

“I think there will be more attention here from outside so that's a good thing but, again, it's not what I'm thinking about,” he added.

“It's much easier to feel comfortable in the beginning and have someone to talk things through. Sometimes I can go to them and ask what time is a meeting etc.

“I didn't speak to them that much. I played with Andreas at Nordsjaelland for six months. I was beginning to speak to the other guys to be ready for everything and how the team and the culture are here.”

Bees fans are wondering where Marcondes will fit into the side and he believes he can feature in a number of different positions but, wherever picked, he'll play his way and not imitate a team-mate.

He said: “I think I can play in many positions and, of course, play it as me and not like Flo or Sergi. I'll play it in my style or an attacker in my style.

“It's difficult to see a favourite position for me. The coach has to decide which position I play.”

