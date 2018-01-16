Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford are waiting on yet more tickets for Saturday's trip to Reading after their latest batch of tickets sold out within three hours.

The Bees have sold over 2,550 tickets so far for the contest and the club are waiting on a further batch of 386 to take the following close to the 3,000 mark.

The club had received an additional 267 tickets for the trip this morning but they flew out of the door with all sold within three hours.

Brentford are going into the game with four wins in their last five Championship games and are only three points adrift of the top six.

And fans have responded by packing out the away end at the Madejski Stadium in what is the Bees' first Saturday trip to Berkshire since the penultimate week of the 2014/15 season.

