Ollie Watkins knows Brentford need to work out how to combat teams whose only intent is to stifle the Bees and snatch a goal on the break.

Preston were the latest team to visit Griffin Park, put men behind the ball, foul when they need to before trying to snatch a goal on the counter.

Watkins knows that it's a compliment to Brentford's abilities as the squad know if a side came to play football, they'd more than likely leave with nothing.

“I do think they try and stop us playing, that's probably the only way they're going to get a result - if they try and pass it against us then we're going to come out on top, so it's something we've got to look at and go onto next week.

The main positive for Brentford is the fact they ended a run of two straight defeats and put another point on the board.

Watkins added: Yes it is. At their place I think they played better than that, and we still got the result.

“At home, it seems we're not playing as well as we do away, but I thought we were unlucky not to get three points today.

“Obviously they got a man sent off, and we created a lot of chances, but it just wouldn't go in the back of the net.”

