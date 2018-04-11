Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After beating Reading last night Fulham made it 20 games unbeaten.

The Whites have not lost a game since December 16 and finally pushed themselves into the top two as a result of Aston Villa's win over Cardiff City.

Since December 16 Fulham have won 16 games, drawing four - that's a whopping 52 points out of a possible 60.

But as well as aiming for the top two places in the table, there's a record they are now chasing - a record held currently by Premier League champions-elect Manchester City.

Fulham's 20-game unbeaten streak is the second-longest in English football this season - City went 22 games without defeat earlier in the campaign as they steamrollered their way towards the title.

(Image: Tim Goode/PA Wire)

So, two more games unbeaten would see Fulham equal that record, while three would see them break it.

Who are the team standing in their way of a little slice of history?

Brentford (H) - Saturday, April 14

A west London derby. Never easy. The Bees have hopes of making the play-offs themselves and will be desperate to halt the Whites' charge towards promotion.

Millwall (A) - Friday, April 20

The Lions have been on a magnificent charge towards the play-off places and this London derby looks to be Fulham's most difficult game in the run-in on paper. They will probably be happy to take a point away from the Den, and if everything has gone to plan up until then, that would equal City's record.

Sunderland (H) - Friday, April 27

The last team to beat Fulham. That's almost as crazy as the run that the Whites have been on! This should not pose too much of a problem for Jokanovic's men.

Fulham then finish away at Birmingham City, hoping then that they've beaten City's record and only have a place in the top two to think about...

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.