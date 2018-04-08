Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Josh McEachran believes the pressure is not on Brentford among the play-off chasers but on Millwall, Bristol City and Sheffield United.

The Bees are five points off and, while many believe they will fall short in their quest for the top six, they are happy to be closing the gap as much as possible.

Over the last three games, the gap has dropped to five points from eight and McEachran believes Brentford can sneak into the end of season showdown.

“I think so,” McEachran told the club's official website. “There’s no real pressure on us because everyone else is looking at Millwall, Bristol City and Sheffield United.

“Who knows what can happen, we just need to play our own game and hopefully we can sneak in there.

“Everyone obviously wants to play in the Premier League, and we are all young hungry lads. We all want to do that so the desire in the dressing room is massive.”

For Brentford to reach the top six, the likelihood is they need to win their remaining games and McEachran knows they must play without fear.

He added: “Obviously we can’t slip up now, I think we are five points off it so we just need to keep winning.

“It was another massive result today like we had on Monday, we just need to keep going now onto Tuesday against Forest.”

