Nico Yennaris is expecting a lively atmosphere at Fulham on Saturday as Brentford look to keep their play-off hopes alive.

The Bees, who have won their last three games by a goal to nil, are four points off the top six while the Whites are second having played a game more than Cardiff.

And that sets up an electric atmosphere at Craven Cottage with Dean Smith's side looking to complete a double over their rivals after a 3-1 win in December.

Yennaris said: “It (the win over Nottingham Forest) sets up Saturday for a nice atmosphere. It should be a great footballing game as it's two teams who want to play.

“We beat them earlier on this season and we can get another result against them.”

Last year saw Brentford eschewed in mid-table with pride to play for and having something riding on it makes it more enjoyable.

Yennaris added: “It's all to play for. It makes Saturday's game even more exciting. They'll be at home and they'll have the crowd on their backs if it's not going their way.

“I think we've got to go there, express ourselves and play with the freedom. We'll have a great backing from our supporters. Hopefully it'll be a great game.”

If the season were to finish as it is now, Brentford fans would be torn between viewing the campaign as a good season and a missed opportunity, given the points dropped in the opening months of the campaign.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

But, after not winning in their first eight games, Yennaris is delighted to be in a position where the Bees can fight for something still.

He explained: “We still have something to play for and that's what we're fighting for and we'll keep going until the last game.

“We're not in the position we feel we deserve to be in. That's down to ourselves and we're the only one that can change it.

“Hopefully we get that luck now. Who knows what can happen, it's a funny league.”

