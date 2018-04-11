Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nico Yennaris admitted that Brentford haven't been as good as they have been at times this season but it is only the results that matter.

The Bees drew against Bristol City and lost against Ipswich and Nottingham Forest, even though their performances were worthy of all three points.

This time around, with the exception of Easter Monday's dominant win over the Robins, the west Londoners have not looked as good on the ball but have ground out victories and Yennaris will take that every day of the week.

He said: “I don't think the performances have been as good as they were earlier this season.

“We're getting the results and that's the main thing. We'll take these 1-0 wins all day.

“We're seeing games out and we're really sticking together and trying to push for these last four games.”

He added: “It was always a weird start where we were playing well performance wise. We're getting the results when we need them. Hopefully it's not too little, too late and we can see where that takes us.”

Brentford have now picked up 15 clean sheets so far this season and Yennaris was delighted to see that number beat last season.

He explained: “It's a collective effort. Bents made some great saves at times to keep his own clean sheet record going.

“The back four and the midfield and the frontmen. It's a collective effort. It's great to keep another clean sheet.”

Skipper John Egan earned plaudits for his display and Yennaris felt he produced a captain's performance.

He said: “I thought Eags played very well today. He's put his body on the line for the team. I thought he had an excellent game. All the boys dug in and got the win.”

