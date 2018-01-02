Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Woods believes nobody can argue with Wolves' position at the top of the league but that won't stop Brentford from going out there to claim all three points.

The Black Country side are top by 10 points and claimed a 2-1 win at Bristol City, coming from 1-0 down and having played the majority of the game with 10 men after Danny Batth's red card.

But the Bees are going into the game in high spirits and have won their last three games against Norwich, Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.

Woods said: “It's a tough game. They've been playing brilliantly this season. Nobody can argue with where they are in the table.

“We're going to go there with confidence and why can't we get the three points.

“They're a good side and have spent an absolute fortune for this league so they should be. We're going to go there and play for nothing else but three points.”

Wolves have been playing with a humility as well so far this season with no rash comments from a side at the top of the table.

Brentford were riled by Steve Bruce's comments regarding their expectations but Woods doesn't care what others think.

He explained: “That's going to happen. It's a game of opinions. People can think what they want but we'll play what we want to play. Long may the results continue.”

After a winless first seven games, Brentford's form is as good as anyone's in the division and Woods believes the only difference is results.

He said: “I wouldn't say it was form as it was just the results weren't there. We've been in that form just the results weren't going our way.

“We've got a lot of points from the last 17 odd games. We look like a really good team and we need to grind those results out.”