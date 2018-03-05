Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Woods has admitted that he is a fan of Manchester City star Fernandinho as well as retiring Manchester United man Michael Carrick.

The Premier League pair play in Woods' role at their respective clubs and the Brentford ace is a fan of the pair.

The one that stands out most is Carrick, who the Bees midfielder believes is under-rated and that being a holding, ball playing midfielder is one that doesn't get much credit.

He said: “You'd have to look at Fernandinho at Man City. Michael Carrick is very underrated. He's a fantastic player. That's something that comes with playing in that position.

“A lot of people don't realise what you're doing there. As long as I think I've had a good game that's the main thing.”

Woods watches a lot of football on the television and uses those games to study other players and try and add their skills to his game.

“I sit and watch a lot of football, especially lately whatever it is. I never really enjoyed watching it much but that's changed and just learn more about the game,” he added.

“When they've got the ball you can see the positions they take up or the passes they play but it's hard to focus on one player.

“You can always learn about the game and other styles of play that managers take up during the game. It's always a learning process.”

