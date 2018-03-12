The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nico Yennaris was, naturally, frustrated after Brentford suffered a 1-0 defeat at Millwall.

The Bees, who fell behind after George Saville's first minute strike, did everything but score at The Den, hitting the post, the crossbar and having an effort cleared off the line.

Everyone leaving the ground on Saturday would know that Millwall had a fair amount of luck and Yennaris admitted the contest could be filed under N for Not Brentford's Day.

He said: “I think you can say that. It was one of those days where we couldn't score. We dominated the game after we conceded.

“It was a sloppy start. After that, we were in control of the game but we couldn't put the ball into the back of the net.”

He added: “The best team lost today. It was one of those frustrating games where we couldn't get the final pass or goal. We've hit the woodwork again. It's just frustrating.”

Brentford have the chance to bounce back from the loss when they host Neil Warnock's Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

