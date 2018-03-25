The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo helped South Africa to Four Nations trophy glory on Saturday as his country beat Zambia 2-0.

Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba goals ensured that Bafana Bafana lifted the trophy as they cruised to victory in the invitational trophy.

South Africa had beaten Angola on penalties in their previous game to reach the final, with Mokotjo being subbed during the final as his midfield performance helped his country on their way.

Mokotjo didn't play in the semi final, but his manager turned to the more experienced heads for the final and the General enjoyed himself.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.