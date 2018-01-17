Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He admits he prefers being a midfielder – but Nico Yennaris intends to hold onto the right back berth for as long as he possibly can.

Yennaris made his breakthrough with the Bees as a back-up right-back, but it's in his more natural position in the middle of the park where he has become an integral part of the team in recent years.

Injuries to both Henrik Dalsgaard and Josh Clarke saw Yennaris revert to right back over the festive season, and the Bees have won four out of five games with him there.

All of which has seen the former Arsenal youngster stay there for now, despite Clarke being fit again and Dalsgaard being on the verge of a return.

“I've spoken to the manager about it, and we all know I want to be playing the midfield,” said Yennaris. “But if it means I'm playing and doing a job for the team, and we keep winning, then that's all that matters.

“Take away the Wolves game and we've won four out of five with me there, so I think it's pretty hard for him to really change much at the back. We've conceded less goals, but it's down to the manager and what he wants.

“He was actually quite surprised by how quickly I adapted to getting thrown back in there again, especially as I hadn't played there in a while. But I'm happy with my performances, and hopefully we can keep this winning run going.”

It's not just at right-back that there will be heavy competition for places. The return to fitness of Alan Judge and Lewis Macleod, the emergence of Chris Mepham and the arrival of Emilio Marcondes means it's a pattern repeating itself across the park.

This can only be a good thing for a Bees side who have as usual stayed under the radar, but moved to within just three points of the Championship play-off places with Saturday's 2-0 win over Bolton.

“Before the game, the manager said we had 22 players training this week, so it's down to us to keep the shirt,” Yennaris added. “Others want it back, so I think that's going to be a real positive thing for the group.

“We will drive each other on. We're so close to the play-offs now, and not even far off the automatics. We'll take one game at a time, but it's a good thing that we're all fit and pushing each other so we can have a good second half of the season.”