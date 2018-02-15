The video will start in 8 Cancel

Florian Jozefzoon has played alongside a lot of top talent.

The 27-year-old was at Ajax between 2010 and 2012 and then PSV Eindhoven from 2013 to 2017 before joining Brentford last January.

But who are is the best he has played with?

The forward names two - one expected, but one something of a shock, or at least it will be to Tottenham fans.

Speaking in an interview with Football-Oranje , Jozefzoon said: "I have to say Mounir El Hamdaoui and [Luis] Suarez, they were really special.

"When I can to the squad, El Hamdaoui, [Urby] Emanuelson, Vernon Anita, [Jan] Vertonghen, [Toby] Alderweireld, [Christian] Eriksen, they helped me a lot.

"Then I got injured, it was difficult for me as a young player coming to the squad and getting injured because there were so many talents, if you got injured you wouldn't get a chance.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

"They were all good, but Suarez, he really knew what he wanted. I learnt a lot off those guys, but I didn't get a long time to enjoy with them, but it was nice."

You can watch the full interview with Jozefzoon here .

