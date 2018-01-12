Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lewis Macleod has given Dean Smith a major selection headache after his strong display for Brentford in the FA Cup against Notts County.

The Scot made his first start after an anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered in October 2016 and was one of the standout players in the 1-0 defeat.

And Smith knows he has another option in what appears to be a crowded area, especially after the arrival of Emiliano Marcondes.

“He's given me more headaches. You want players when they get the opportunity. I thought he was one of the pleasing players on show on Saturday,” Smith said.

“He offers another option and we've got a lot there. Emiliano dropped in there in the latter periods of the game. I thought his performance was okay and he showed glimpses of what we signed him for.”

Speaking of Marcondes, Smith was pleased to see how keen the Dane was to battle for the ball on his debut.

He added: “I was really pleased to see Emiliano's competitiveness. It's always a question mark but he never shirks a challenge and certainly sticks his head in there as well.”

