The clash between Brentford and Cardiff City may have been postponed but it's not all bad news for those in the area.

Following the news that the game had been called off, the Bees made the heartwarming gesture to offer all of the unused food to Hounslow FoodBox, a local food bank.

Brentford did everything within their power to ensure that the game went ahead, but when 'the beast from the east' came out victorious, the play-off contenders chose to do a good deed to help those in need by donating bread, pies and sausage rolls to those in need.

Hounslow FoodBox tweeted: "Thanks to @BrentfordFC for the pies, sausage rolls and bread from today’s postponed game against @CardiffCityFC ."

