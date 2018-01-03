Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have looked to help bridge the gap between first team and B team by appointing Lars Friis as 'individual development coach'.

The experienced coach was at Danish side Aarhus Gymnastikforening, known as AGF, and he will start work on Thursday January 4.

His role at Brentford will be to accelerate the development of Brentford FC’s top prospects aged between 17 and 20 years old.

And co-director of football Rasmus Ankersen revealed that he would be focusing mainly on developing the players that are between the B team and the first team, which would include the likes of Reece Cole, Zain Westbrooke, Theo Archibald, Justin Shaibu among others.

The Dane said: “This is a quite unique role in the sense that Lars won’t have any team responsibility on a week to week basis.

“He will only be focusing on the development of our most promising young players, especially those between the B Team and the First Team.

"Our ambition is to be the best club in England at accelerating the development of young players. Brentford cannot afford to buy the fully developed player.

“We need to bring in potential and then develop it to the next level. We have a strong track record of doing that in the past and with the appointment of Lars we want to sharpen our edge even more.

“Over the past few months we have gone through a process to find the right person for the job. We have interviewed people and we have even asked them to put on training sessions for us to experience them on the pitch.

“Lars has come out very strong. Not only is he a very knowledgeable and dedicated coach, on a personal level, he understands what it takes to communicate effectively with young players to get their potential to flourish.

“I welcome Lars to Brentford and look forward to him getting started. I hope his time with us will be successful.”