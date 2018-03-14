Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford hall of famer Sam Saunders believes that the play-offs are out of reach for Dean Smith's Bees now.

The Wycombe winger, who spent eight years with the west Londoners, was back at Griffin Park as the pundit for Sky Sports and was given a warm welcome by the supporters as he watched his former club fall to a 3-1 defeat to Cardiff.

And, with the gap now eight points to the top six with nine games remaining, he fears that a top six spot is no longer possible for Brentford.

He said: “To be honest, these next four games were massively important. There's a lot of quality in the play-off positions. Unfortunately, you think the play-offs are out of reach now.”

The Bees had raced out of the blocks in the opening exchanges with Neal Maupay having a chance inside the first 20 seconds before scoring four minutes later.

Saunders reflected: “They flew out of the traps and had a great chance after one minute and then this (the goal).

“Griffin Park was rocking. A Tuesday night here under the lights doesn't get much better – 1-0 up after five minutes and Cardiff slowly started to turn the screw.

“Sergi Canos won the ball on a high press and released Neal very early. It's come from really good energy.

“The equaliser knocked the stuffing out of the boys. Cardiff didn't play as well as Brentford but they're effective and clinical.”

Saunders felt Brentford should have had a penalty before half time when Marko Grujić handled in the box.

He said: “If you get that and then 2-1 is a different game. It's a pain. It's just a battle and made contact. It's a penalty for me. His head is nowhere near the ball.”

Moments later, Brentford were behind as they overplayed the ball at the back and Josh Clarke lost possession with Callum Paterson punishing the mistake and Saunders felt they should have played the percentages.

Saunders added: “There's 47 minutes on the clock. We go and try and play from the back and put themselves under pressure.

“Dean Smith wouldn't be pleased with that type of goal at that time with the way they conceded at Millwall playing at the back.

“In the first five minutes, last five minutes you've got to consolidate what you've got and get your instructions from the gaffer.”

The third goal irritated Saunders most as three Cardiff players were unchallenged from a free kick lumped into the box.

He explained: “It's criminal. You've got three challenges there and not even a single arm on the Cardiff player.

“Chris Mepham has been fantastic since he's come in but he'll be disappointed letting the ball bounce in the box.

“Three unchallenged headers, you're asking for trouble against a team like Cardiff.”

