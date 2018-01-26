Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sam Saunders sees no reason why former club Brentford can't make the Championship play-offs.

The Bees are currently ninth, three points shy of the top six, and have won five of their last six games in the Championship.

It's well known that the west Londoners have one of the smallest budgets in the division but have consistently been among the best pound for pound sides in the second tier.

And Saunders believes that if they can reach the top six no side would want to be visiting Griffin Park in the end of season showdown.

"It's going to be tough with the teams around them, but you look at the form they're in and the points they've dropped so far this season, which they'll look to improve on,” Saunders told Sky Sports' EFL Matters podcast.

"They play open and expansive football and it's great to watch, they've got good young players and I don't see why they can't get into the play-offs.

“If they make it late then no one will want to play them down at Griffin Park."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .