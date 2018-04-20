Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford's stoppage time howler against QPR provided the spark that led to the Bees sorting out their woes when holding a lead.

The west Londoners had dropped 18 points from winning positions over the course of the campaign and it wasn't even in December.

However, since then, they have only let six slip as they came in defeats to Hull and Cardiff City and that Loftus Road brain fade provided a reaction similar to the dressing room inquests at Stevenage in 2013 and Norwich in 2016.

Brentford head coach Dean Smith reflected: “The last game was one where we felt we let points slip. We look back at it and there wasn't much wrong.

“It's easy to fix two minutes of a lack of concentration. If we were getting pummelled for 45 minutes it'd have been more of a worry.

“We spoke about it after the game. We were comfortable after 92 minutes and to concede two. I've had an apology from PGMOL about the decision making which didn't help. It's long gone now.”

QPR are guaranteed to be in the Championship next season whatever happens but Smith expects them to be playing for professional pride and bragging rights.

He added: “I've always been of a mindset that there's no game where a team has nothing to play for. There's always professional pride.

“I was the same when I played. If there was nothing for us to aim for, we'd play with a professional pride to go and win the game.

“They have some enforced changes with Onuoha suspended and Lynch out for the season. They've got good players. It'd be remiss of us to not think that.

“You don't beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 if you don't. I can't tell you about their performances but we have to concentrate on our game.”

