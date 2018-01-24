The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford are just three points off the play-off places in the Championship following their 1-0 win over Reading on Saturday.

It was a tight affair at the Madejski with just one goal separating the sides.

Bees writer Tom Moore was delighted to see Dean Smith's men do the "ugly side of the game" well, as he praised a number of players for "taking one for the team" in earning yellow cards to break up Royals' attacks.

Is that the done thing though? Is it necessary to make such cynical plays to win at all costs?

Moore was joined by Lee Wilmot and Clive Youlton to discuss all that and more on our latest edition of the Ealing Road Buzz podcast.

You can listen to what the trio had to say on Brentford's promotion charge below.