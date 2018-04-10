Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford captain John Egan will be focusing on what the Bees can do, rather than their play-off rivals.

The west Londoners are five points adrift of the top six with five games to go and they will be looking to cut down the gap when they travel to Nottingham Forest.

Tuesday's hosts claimed a 4-3 victory at Griffin Park in August, with Andreas Bouchilakis scoring two fine goals in the win.

“We just have to focus on ourselves and try and win football games and see where it takes us. We won't take our eye of the ball,” he said.

“They scored two worldies that day. It's a long time since then. We'll focus on ourselves and getting the win and see where it takes us.”

Brentford recorded their 14th clean sheet of the season, one more than last year, and while Egan would want to see eight more that would see the Bees triumph in the play-offs, the primary objective is to reach 15 against Nottingham Forest.

“That'd be ideal but we'll take it one game at a time and try and win Tuesday,” he added.

“We don't look too far ahead. We're looking ahead to Tuesday. We'll give 100 per cent again and that's what it's about.”

Since being promoted to the Championship in 2014, Brentford have enjoyed their visits to the City Ground. They won 3-1 in November 2014, 3-0 in April 2016 and 3-2 last season.

