Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith has urged his Brentford side to keep their feet on the ground and only focus on the next game, which is Saturday's trip to Reading.

The Bees are three points off the play-off places and the momentum is with them after four wins in their last five games.

And Smith believes that they have a strong unit, which extends to the supporters, and his mission is to continue that.

“There's a great belief in what we do but we're not looking any further. We're three points off the play-offs but 11th in the league,” he said.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

“We can only concentrate on the next game. We've got a good group of players with a great work ethic and, along with the supporters, it makes for a strong unit and we want to continue that.”

One area that Brentford fans may feel be to their advantage is the fact they have already played champions elect Wolves twice and the expectation that most of their play-off rivals will lose to Nuno Santo's side.

He added: “I don't know as it'd only be one game. They are an outstanding team in this league and they should win the league comfortably.

“We have to concentrate on ourselves with Reading and Norwich to finish the month off.”

As for Reading, Smith had a chance to see them against Stevenage in their FA Cup replay and he was impressed by Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Chris Gunter.

He explained: “I watched the Reading game with us playing them on Saturday and they were worthy winners against Stevenage.

“I'm not sure who was who in the first half in the kit clash and it made it difficult to see who was who.

“Bodvarsson got a hat-trick from Gunter's assist. Norwich did themselves proud with a a good performance against Chelsea. The VAR came up and I'm sure we'll be reviewing the reviews again.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .