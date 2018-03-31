Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dan Bentley ensured he was mentally prepared to deal with the rain at Griffin Park for Brentford's 1-1 draw with Sheffield United.

It was the wettest Bees home game since the 1-0 win over Dean Smith's Walsall in the 2013/14 season in a victory that was marred by Conor McAleny's broken leg. Clayton Donaldson, who came off the bench for the Blades on Good Friday, scored the winner that day.

Those conditions make it difficult for goalkeepers as it becomes harder to handle the ball but Bentley had been dealing with it in training as well as making sure he was ready in his own mind.

"I've played in all kinds of conditions in my career so far," Bentley told the club's official website.

"I'm used to those conditions, we train in those conditions. It's been a little bit like that for most of the week.

“You prepare yourself mentally for those conditions, obviously physically you have to take care of it when you go out and do the job."

Bentley made a string of fine saves in the closing stages of the contest with the Bees still pushing for a winner of their own.

And the stopper revealed the game plan was to attack the Yorkshire side and look to put them on the back foot in order to keep Leon Clarke, Billy Sharp and latterly Donaldson quiet.

Bentley added: "It's all about taking the game to them. That was the message; take the game to them. When we are on the front foot, make sure we attack well but also nullify the threat that they've got.

"We know that they have got two excellent centre-forwards that have proved it at pretty much every level that they have played. We had to make sure we were aggressive in our approach in a certain way.

"We know that's part of what they do, they had an aggressive team today. They were strong in the tackle, so we had to match that.

"The message was to go and take the game to them, and I felt like at times we did. I just don't think it lasted as consistently as we'd have liked."

