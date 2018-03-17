Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lewis Macleod knows that Brentford have to keep pushing in their hunt for the play-offs after a damaging few days to their hopes.

The Bees were beaten by Millwall and Cardiff to see the gap to the top six extend to eight points and a loss at home to Middlesbrough will end their Premier League dreams for another season.

But, for the west Londoners, they just have to treat every game between now and the end of the campaign in the same manner and see where that takes them.

He said: “The gap is starting to widen out a wee bit. We've got to treat every game between now and the end of the season the same – just try and win and get as many points as we can.”

Brentford haven't beaten Middlesbrough in the league since 1938 and, since being promoted to the Championship in 2014, have picked up one draw compared to six defeats including in the play-offs in 2015.

Macleod, who was on the bench for the first leg that year, said: “We got into every game wanting to win. We need to win as many games as we can and see where we are at the end of the season.”

