Brentford would look to keep their terracing if they were able to win promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Bees have won five of their last six league games and sit in ninth place, three points shy of a play-off spot.

While Mark Devlin was quick to point out that promotion is far from guaranteed and a top six spot may prove beyond the west Londoners this season, conversations have taken place with the governing body about what could be done were Brentford's dreams be realised.

Devlin explained: “We went through this process two or three years ago and nothing has changed. We like to think we're nearer to moving to the new stadium and, as a consequence of that, we'd seek dispensation from the Premier League that we would carry out what works we could to be as compliant as possible.

“We'd prefer to stay at Griffin Park and do what we can to stay here. The new stadium will be Premier League compliant.

“Every club has to answer a number of questionnaires about the stadium and what we'd do if we were to get promoted and we'll continue to liaise with people in the Premier League about that.

“It wouldn't be easy but, in our favour, a fully compliant Premier League stadium is not too far away and therefore we think we can make some remedial works to make us as compliant as possible to allow us to play at Griffin Park if we're successful in getting promoted.

“We're not counting our chickens in any shape or form. We're a long way from that but you have to keep looking forward and you can't wait until the last minute on some of these things.”

Specifically, Brentford fans would be concerned about retaining their terracing, which is almost unique to the Championship.

And Devlin confirmed the club would be pushing to retain their standing areas were they to win promotion to the Premier League, especially if a move to Lionel Road was around the corner.

He added: “My preference, as it is within the EFL, would be to retain terracing as it'd give us the type of capacity we'd need.

“If we were forced to put seating in we'd reduce our capacity. We'd hope to work with the Premier League that a fully compliant Premier League stadium is around the corner that common sense would prevail. We'd see what we could work with on a temporary basis.”

