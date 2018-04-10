Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neal Maupay won't be thinking too much about Nottingham Forest and only on what he and Brentford need to do.

The Bees need to claim victory against the Tricky Trees to maintain their play-off hopes with the west Londoners five points adrift of sixth.

And, while Maupay will respect Aitor Karanka's side, he knows it is all about how the Bees play.

“I don't really know. We know Nottingham will be a tough game but we can't think about it,” he said.

“We just have to think about what we are good at and do it on the pitch. If we do that, we can beat any team.”

Maupay grabbed his 12th goal of the season in all competitions, 11 in the Championship and he is looking to add a few more by the end of the campaign.

He added: “I don't have a target. It's good to finish in double figures. I think it's one of the hardest leagues in the world.

“I always want to score more and I will try and get a few more goals between now and the end of the season.”

