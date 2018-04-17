Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neal Maupay earned a spot in Brentford hearts with his last minute equaliser against Fulham on Saturday and, while he didn't hear the jubilant fans under the stand, he loved every minute of celebrating with them.

The Bees were trailing to Aleksandar Mitrovic's fine strike before the Frenchman headed home from Florian Jozefzoon's knockback to give Dean Smith's side a fully deserved share of the spoils.

Brentford fans were jubilantly singing 'Maupay in the last minute' after the game as they celebrated their third last minute goal against Fulham in four seasons.

“I didn't hear the song but it's cool,” Maupay said. “It was unbelievable to score in front of our fans. We deserved our goal and I'm very happy to score today.

Maupay is in fine form, scoring three in his last four games, and all of his recent strikes have been crucial goals such as coming off the bench against Bristol City to win the game on Easter Monday.

He added: “Sometimes when you come off the bench, you're fresh and the other team is a bit tired and you have more space to enjoy.

“I did it against Bristol and I did it again today. I scored against Ipswich when I started. It's football sometimes.”

Brentford will have to win their remaining three games to have any chance of reaching the play-offs and Maupay is still believing.

“Sometimes, you're happy with a draw and that's what happened today. If we didn't score we'd be out of it. I'm happy tonight,” he explained.

“I think we can make the play-offs. We have a great belief on that. We have to win every game.

“If we lost we'd have been finished but we scored so we're in the race. We'll fight to the end so wait and see.”

Were Brentford to reach the play-offs no side would be overly keen on taking on Dean Smith's side given the football that they play.

Maupay said: “I think we're a good football team. We try to create with the ball and movement to play into the space.

“I don't think other teams want to play us in the play-offs. We have to make it first. If we make it we're not afraid of any teams. We know we can beat anyone.

“Griffin Park is always a great atmosphere. In the play-offs it would be a better atmosphere. Yeah, we can do it.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.