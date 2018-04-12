The video will start in 8 Cancel

Alan Judge is a major doubt for Brentford for their trip to west London rivals Fulham on Saturday.

The Irishman missed the 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest with a hamstring injury and did not train with the first team squad on Thursday.

And Dean Smith has confirmed that the Irishman, who has scored on his last two visits to Craven Cottage, is a doubt, while revealing that Florian Jozefzoon had returned to training.

He said: “I'm not sure about Alan Judge at the moment. He didn't train today. Florian trained today so he is fine. At the moment, it seems to be as it was.”

Smith made four changes at the City Ground and further rotation could occur.

He added: “I made my mark to the players a few weeks ago and said with this run of games, I'll be changing the team.

“Lewis Macleod has played a few games now. Alan Judge the same. We've got fit players for every position so we can chop and change where we need.”

Ryan Woods is available once again after serving a three match ban following his red card against Sheffield United.

Smith said: “He's itching to go. He's an old fashioned football lad as I'd call him who just wants to play games. It hurt him not playing and he's waiting to get back in.

“He also knows since he's been out we've we won three games 1-0 so he's competing with other lads at the moment.”

Brentford have had to travel back from Nottingham on Tuesday night, while Fulham had an easier time of things as they hosted Reading.

Smith added: “We've recovered very well. We needed a few hours kip. There were traffic problems leaving Nottingham.

“It was a great idea to close the junction of the M1 after a game on a Tuesday night. Everyone has recovered and well.”

