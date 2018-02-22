Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ollie Watkins may have brought up 10 goals for the season with a brace against Birmingham but the Brentford forward feels he should have even more.

The former Exeter man is his own harshest critic and, while he benefited from a David Stockdale howler for his first before heading home his second and Brentford's fifth late on, he was annoyed about missing from close range in between.

And, while he is pleased with his goal return this season, there is always room for improvement.

Watkins told the club's official site: “With the first goal, it was a case of don't shoot, don't score. I'll take it at the end of the day. It'd been a while before that since I'd scored so it was nice to get on the scoresheet.

“With the second, I came inside, played it to Flo and he's found me inside the box. Thanks, Flo-Jo!

“Ten's a nice tally but hopefully I can keep getting more goals. I still need to get more clinical as I missed the chance before I scored my second this evening.”

Brentford crushed Birmingham over the course of the 90 minutes and it was a result that many have seen as a possible for most of the season, given how well the Bees have played this campaign.

Watkins added: "It was nice to be out there and to be able to help the team. The home fans deserved that because a scoreline like that has been coming for a while.”

