Ryan Woods believes he has made a strong case to return to the Brentford starting XI after impressing from the bench.

The Bees midfielder came off the bench against Birmingham after Josh McEachran was forced off with a back injury.

The Blues were, slightly, in the ascendancy in the midfield battle but Woods' introduction changed that and the west Londoners went on to claim a 5-0 win.

“I was pleased with my performance. It was unfortunate Josh had to come off but I felt I took my chance today,” Woods said.

There were no hard feelings towards the Brentford head coach either as Woods knows that, given the quality of this Bees side, there is no divine right to keep your spot in the side.

“It shows what happens when you miss a game. I missed Preston and came off the bench against Sunderland and Birmingham.

“I'll be pushing for a start on Saturday and that's why it's so good here as we've got so much quality as if you miss a game, no matter who you are, you'll miss out on a starting place if we win.”

