The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith believes Dan Bentley's sticky patch in October/November time has helped him improve as a person and a goalkeeper.

The Brentford ace claimed the goalkeeper of the year award at the London Football Awards, seeing off competition from Watford ace Heurelho Gomes, Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois, Adrian of West Ham and Tottenham skipper Hugo Lloris.

Bentley has had ups and downs this season but, overall, Smith has been delighted with the way his goalkeeper has stepped up to the plate.

The head coach said: “He's improved since he's come in and made the number one jersey his own. Luke Daniels has been pushing him all season.

“Dan knows there's a challenge from Luke. He came through a sticky period and he's come through it a better person and goalkeeper and he strives to improve.”

Simon Royce has played a big part in Bentley's development and Smith paid tribute to the work his goalkeeping coach has done.

He added: “A goalkeeper is the one position that gets the more one on one coaching. Roycey has done a fine job with him.

“He and Luke come and joins in with possession and small sided games and the tactical side of things. The goalkeepers are included in the tactical meetings.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .