Brentford will be backed by a large travelling support at Reading, with more than 2,300 tickets already sold.

The Bees make the short trip down the M4 to take on Jaap Stam's men in a rich vein of form and looking to cut the gap on the play-off places.

That has encouraged Bees fans that the Madjeski Stadium is the place to be on Saturday afternoon, and more tickets go on sale tomorrow, meaning it could be one of the largest away followings of the season.

Reading are languishing in 18th position and the pressure is building on Dutchman Stam, meaning Dean Smith and Brentford will be confident of making it five wins from six in the league.

The two sides drew 1-1 at Griffin Park in September, with Josh Clarke netting for the Bees.

Cheap tickets have undoubtedly enticed a number of fans; it's £20 for season-ticket holders and members, £25 if you're not, while young persons and seniors pay even less.

The remaining allocation goes back on sale in the morning from Brentford's website, over the phone or in person at the ticket office.

