The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have been received an boost after two players return to their squad to face Middlesbrough.

Florian Jozefzoon has missed the last two games with a gashed foot, while Henrik Dalsgaard missed the 3-1 defeat to Cardiff after his wife gave birth on Tuesday.

And both of them return to the matchday squad to take on Tony Pulis' play-off chasing side.

Smith said: “Florian has trained today and he's fine and be available for the squad. Henrik has had a baby girl. He's also available again. It's great to have two back.

“Andreas is obviously still out along with Rico Henry, they're the only absentees.”

Bjelland may return in time for Brentford to take on Sheffield United on Good Friday.

Smith added: “It'll be the back end of the international break, we're hoping to get Andreas into training.

“He'll be looking at the World Cup. They've got the internationals and he was called up. I'm not sure if he'll be going out to be assessed or not but he won't be playing in the game.”

Dan Bentley needed treatment on Tuesday night but, while he's battered and bruised, he should take his place in the side.

Smith added: “He's got some grazes on his leg and a few knocks and bruises and bumps. He's a tough Essex boy so he's all ready to play.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.