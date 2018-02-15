The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chris Mepham and Ryan Woods have returned to Brentford training ahead of their trip to Sunderland on Saturday.

The Bees duo missed the 1-1 draw with Preston last weekend through illness and injury respectively.

But the pair have trained with the first team squad on Thursday and head coach Dean Smith is expecting a full squad to choose from, with the exception of the banned Sergi Canos and long term absentee Rico Henry.

“We have a fully fit squad. Chris Mepham is back training today. We're fully fit and we had 22 players training which is really good,” Smith said.

“Ryan is back on the training ground and has been back all week. He had a knock on the ankle and he couldn't get through the game last week.”

Canos will miss Tuesday's game with Birmingham as he completes his suspension but will be available to face Leeds next weekend.

