Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Henrik Dalsgaard and John Egan have returned to full training ahead of Brentford's trip to Reading on Saturday.

The right back has been out of action since limping off against Birmingham on November 1, while the centre back suffered a second concussion of the season ahead of the 2-1 win at Norwich.

But both are now in the hunt to be selected at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

Head coach Dean Smith said: “Everybody is quite good. We've had a big squad training out there today. Henrik Dalsgaard has had another full session. John Egan is back in full training so we're all good at the moment.”

Egan had been to a specialist last week and received the all clear and he has now returned to a situation where he can train again.

Smith added: “He's available for selection. It's probably a bit early for him but he's trained with us all week.

“He's not headed many balls but he's been involved with us all week. In the early part of the week we kept him away from heading but as the week has gone on he's wanted to get more involved and show us what he's about.”

Whether Egan is available for selection or not, there is a strong case to persist with Chris Mepham and Andreas Bjelland as the first choice centre backs.

He explained: “The two of them are playing very well. I said to them it's about keeping hold of your shirt as people are itching to get the shirt off your back.”

Rico Henry remains a long term absentee after suffering a serious knee injury in the 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough in September.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .