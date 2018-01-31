Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have handed new signing Chiedozie Ogbene the number 24 shirt.

The former Limerick man completed his move to west London on Tuesday and will link up with the Bees' first team squad.

"It's great to be here," he told the club's official website. "Obviously, Brentford is a club with ambitions. They are trying to get to the next level, I am trying to get to the next level.

"It's a big club and a big step from where I am in Limerick, it's great to get this opportunity to play at this level. The people here are very positive, friendly and it's a club as well that wants to win. I want to be part of that."

The last player to wear the number 24 shirt was Akaki Gogia, whose time at the club came to an end last summer when he joined Union Berlin. He had spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Dynamo Dresden.

