Brentford goalkeeper Dan Bentley felt his dramatic late save from Sam Gallagher in the 5-0 win over Birmingham was comparable to one where the result was more on the line.

The Bees had the points wrapped up as the Blues frontman headed towards goal in a desperate bid to salvage a consolation goal the visitors scarcely deserved.

Bentley, though, leapt to scramble the ball away and Che Adams fired his chance high and wide to ensure Birmingham went away without troubling the scorers.

And the stopper admitted that conceding late on would have spoiled his evening, given how much he prides himself on keeping the ball out of the net.

He said: “I was saying to the boys in there that I'd have been devastated if that had gone in and we all would have been.

“It'd have taken the shine off it as we deserved a clean sheet, how we were out of possession and the way we defended as a team and as a unit.

“It's great I can come in and make a save. I pride myself on keeping the ball out of the net. The boys will say I'm relentless at keeping the ball out and will use any means necessary.

“It was chest, hand and foot. I'll use anything to keep the ball out of the net. It's nice to have a bit of a contribution.

“I had a lot to do with my feet today. There was one in the first half and the one late on. It's great to contribute and the boys were excellent tonight.”

The result, Brentford's biggest of the season, was one the fans will cherish, especially after the Bees sold Harlee Dean, Jota and Maxime Colin.

While the squad see these things as just another three points, Bentley felt it was up there with the best performances during his time at the club.

He added: “It's got to be up there. From start to finish, we were excellent. We dominated the game. We defended well.

“We were brilliant in and out of possession. It's a great night for us but we can't get too high. We've got to remain focused on what is our goal and not get complacent.”

While Bentley came out of the game with praise for his late save, his opposite number David Stockdale had a nightmare and was at fault for two of Brentford's goals.

While the Bees keeper is delighted with the victory, he did admit he had some sympathy for the former Fulham man.

He explained: “We've got to be selfish. As a team we want to win and sometimes mistakes can cost teams. It's unfortunate and part and parcel of it and has happened to everyone.

“There is a goalkeeper union. I'm not happy he made a mistake. I'm happy that we scored and capitalised but I'm not happy he made a mistake.

“I felt for him as I know what it's like. He's been around for a long time and will dust himself down and go again.”

