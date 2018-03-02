Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dan Bentley admitted he had put as many layers as possible on to try lessen the impact of the freezing weather on Thursday.

The Brentford stopper, along with his team-mates were training at Bedfont Sports due to the fact the Combined Counties side have a 4G pitch.

And he admitted that he looked to add as many layers as possible in order to keep warm, especially as goalkeepers are naturally limited in how far they can move during games.

“I think I had about six layers on including the hat, snood and tried to go as big as possible,” he said.

“We don't do the mileage the lads do. In games I have to be careful but in training, when we're doing team shape, I have to wrap up in the week. In games, you have to grin and bear it.”

Bentley admitted that it was so cold that even Theo Archibald, who has the reputation as the player least affected by the cold, was wrapped up warm.

He quipped: “Normally, Theo Archibald will walk out in a pair of trousers and a t shirt but he's from Scotland so you could say he's quite partial to a bit of poor weather.

“Everyone was wrapped up equally today as much as possible to stay warm and the wind chill was unbelievable.”

Bentley was speaking at the London Football Awards on March 1, in aid of national charity, Willow. For more information visit londonfootballawards.org

