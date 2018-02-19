Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kamohelo Mokotjo insists his celebration dance at Sunderland was a spur of the moment thing – but he’s got plenty more stored up for when he scores again.

The Brentford midfielder opened his account for the club, as well as the scoring on the day, with a neat finish from Neal Maupay in the Bees’ 2-0 win at the Stadium of Light.

It was a first goal in 29 games for the club since joining from FC Twente last summer, and the South African marked the moment with a delightful jig by the corner flag which was more Max Miller than Roger Milla.

“I don’t get to score much so I always said when I scored we’d win,” he said. “It was my first goal for Brentford and that makes me really happy.

“I don’t plan my celebrations, I dance for fun. I do a bit of it in the dressing room so it came naturally at that moment. It’s not a new one, I have a lot of dances as that’s how I express my joy.

“I’m really happy with my first goal. I thought it would never come so hopefully I can score some more, with a new dance next time most probably.

“I was just looking for clean contact and to put it through one of the defender’s legs. That’s where I was aiming, but the most important thing was clean contact, and I had that.

“We play with a six who sits and two eights, and I’m one of the eights, so I should find myself in those positions more often, but it was the perfect move.”

Dispatching a dispirited Sunderland side almost seemed too easy at times, so much so that Brentford’s first half intensity dropped off after the break as they almost let the hosts back into it.

But Mokotjo has warned his team-mates that can be no slacking off when they take on another team battling at the bottom of the table tomorrow night in the shape of Birmingham City.

“We didn’t expect it to be easy considering Sunderland are in a tough place right now,” he added. “We came here, stuck to our plan and did what we had to do.

“It was a good first half, but second half not so good and we gave away far too many chances. We went out to play our natural game, don’t let them gain confidence, and that’s what we did in the first half.

“Second half we gave away too many chances, but it’s something we will work on for the next game, which will be another tough one. All in all it was a tough place to come, but we got the three points and onto the next one.”